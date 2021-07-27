elizabeth-warren-presses-janet-yellen,-regulators-to-address-‘growing-threats’-in-crypto-market-–.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., conducts a news conference outside the Capitol to reintroduce the Universal Child Care and Early Learning Act, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren urged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday to identify and remedy risks posed by cryptocurrencies and to craft a “comprehensive and coordinated” framework through which federal agencies can continually regulate virtual coins.

Warren, a member of the Senate Banking Committee and a longtime critic of the nation’s largest banks, pressed the Treasury secretary to use her powers on the Financial Stability Oversight Council to bring about a safer crypto market.

“FSOC must act quickly to use its statutory authority to address cryptocurrencies’ risks and regulate the market to ensure the safety and stability of consumers and our financial system,” the Massachusetts Democrat wrote in a letter to Yellen.

“As the demand for cryptocurrencies continues to grow and these assets become more embedded in our financial system, consumers, the environment, and our financial system are under growing threats,” she added.

Warren cited five risks posed by an underregulated crypto market. In her words, they are:

Exposure to hedge funds and other investment vehicles that lack transparency

Risks to banks

Unique threats posed by stablecoins

Use in cyberattacks that can disrupt the financial system

Risks from decentralized finance

A spokesperson for the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to .’s request for comment.

Warren’s letter also came as she and other lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee kicked off a hearing called “Cryptocurrencies: What are they good for?”

Senators will grill Coin Center Executive Director Jerry Brito, Filecoin Foundation Chair Marta Belcher and Angela Walch, a research fellow at the Center for Blockchain Technologies at University College London, during Tuesday’s hearing.