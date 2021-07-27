Elite Rizer brings climbing, descending and dynamic steering to indoor training – Cyclingnews.com

Elite is already a global leader in innovative indoor cycling simulation. It has now added a new layer to its portfolio of products, launching the Elite Rizer which looks to add realistic climbing and descending to your indoor cycling experience .

The new Elite Rizer is a 728 x 345 x 387mm (H x W x L) unit that promises to accurately simulate climbing the highest peaks as well as the descents that go with them. The system will come fully assembled with a stable steel platform and an aluminium tower design. Connection to the floor is through four points to provide plenty of stability for 20 per cent max gradient climbs and 10 per cent max descents. The Rizer design means that the unit should never rock on its base. In order to handle the movement necessary, the tower slides on rails and always keeps the same solid connection to the floor.

Climbing on a bike is not a static experience, and Elite says it understands that there’s more to climbing and descending than just up and down. In a nod to truly immersing the user, Elite caters to this experience with integrated steering functionality. Side to side movement recreates the upper body experience of outdoor climbing. The promise is a more immersive simulation as well as an improved handlebar feel and better upper body workout.

Indoor cycling: A comprehensive guide

Best indoor cycling clothing: Fast-wicking lightweight kit for your turbo trainer rides

Best bike for cycling indoors

(Image credit: Elite)

Beyond the micro-movements of climbing, steering also makes it possible to direct your on-screen avatar. While not available at the time of launch, the mechanical aspect of on-screen steering is there. Right now, this functionality is only mechanical and not digital, but development is ongoing. In the future, Elite hopes to implement the same features as the Elite Steerzo. That would mean on Zwift courses with enabled steering options you could choose your path and overtake other cyclists in virtual rides and races.

If specific workouts rather than real-world simulation is what appeals to you, the Rizer has features for that as well. Choose manual mode and the keypad at the top of the unit allows direct control. Simple up and down arrows let you increase or decrease the gradient while riding. This same functionality is also available in the iOS- or Android-compatible companion app.

There’s no requirement to use the companion app, however there is additional functionality available. If used while riding, you have the option of displaying your current simulated grade, changing grades, or switching from manual to simulation. If more than one person uses the Rizer you can take advantage of the option to set up and manage up to five different profiles for each user, bike and home trainer.

If you like what you hear and want to know if the Elite Rizer is going integrate into your home there’s a lot of good news in the compatibility specs. On the bike side, Elite promises “Total compatibility with all bicycles.” There are provisions for rim brake or disc brake, and QR, 12×100, 15×100, 15×110 adapters are all in the box.

For those who already own a trainer and want to add climbing functionality, the news looks to be equally positive. Officially Elite recommends the Direto XR, Direto XR-T, Suito, Suito-T, and Tuo for pairing with the Rizer. However, there’s nothing to prevent use with third-party trainers. As long as your trainer allows for movement of the bike, it should work with the Rizer.

Pricing is set at £824.99 / $1,099 with availability in November of this year. If you want one, you should be ready to move quickly when the Rizer hits retail channels. COVID-related supply chain interruptions are going to be an issue.

Turbo trainer maintenance: the do’s and don’ts

Best turbo trainers: top-rated trainers for indoor cycling

Zwift compatible trainers: Smart trainers that can be used with indoor cycling apps

Tech Specs: Elite Rizer