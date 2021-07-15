Elgato releases new Facecam webcam, other creator accessories – AppleInsider

Elgato on Thursday announced its new Facecam premium webcam alongside four other new products designed for streamers and content creators.

Besides Facecam, Corsair-owned Elgato also announced the new Wave XLR, Stream Deck, Wave Mic Arm, and Wave Mic Arm LP.

Facecam is likely the most notable, with an all-glass f/2.4 24mm prime lens backed by a Sony Starvis image sensor for full 1080P video at up to 60 frames per second. It is tuned for indoor lighting for conference calls, classes, or streaming.

The Facecam has an adjustable 82-degree field of view, optimized fixed-focus and can be mounted to your monitor with its expandable clamp or to any tripod with the quarter-inch thread. The accompanying Camera Hub app provides advanced control over aspects such as field of view, brightness, and exposure. All settings are saved to the camera so you can move between machines.

Aside from Facecam, Elgato is also bringing the Wave XLR to market. This is a high-quality XLR interface and digital mixer with USB-C connectivity. It has a dedicated mute button and multifunction knob with up to 75dB of adjustable gain for insensitive mics.

Wave XLR (left) next to the updated Stream Deck (right)

Stream Deck has also been updated with fifteen vivid LCD keys that can be customized to control various apps and tools. It has a detachable USB-C cable that can be replaced and the faceplate is swappable too with the growing array of custom options.

Wave Mic Arm LP

Finally, the Wave Mic Arm is a traditional suspension boom arm that can go up to nearly 30 inches in height and comes with a riser for another 5.9 inches in height. The Wave Mic Arm LP is an all-metal low-profile option that provides an unobstructed view while streaming or recording.