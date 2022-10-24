Home POLITICS Electricity workers battle TCN, to stop operations Wednesday
POLITICS

Electricity workers battle TCN, to stop operations Wednesday

by News
2 views
Electricity workers battle TCN, to stop operations Wednesday

The nation’s electricity supply crisis could worsen from tomorrow, Wednesday, as the organised labour has directed workers in the power sector to shutdown and commence an indefinite strike over pending issues with the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

The aggrieved workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees, were at the Abuja national headquarters of the TCN today as a prelude to the proposed strike.

The union noted that the strike was in protest of a directive by the TCN Board mandating all PMs in acting capacity going to the Annual General Meeting to appear for promotional interview.

In a circular titled, ‘Call to Action,’ which was addressed to senior assistant general secretaries and zonal organising secretaries, dated August 15, 2022, the general secretary of the NUEE, Joe Ajaero, directed electricity workers to ensure total compliance, vowing to paralyse operations of the TCN nationwide over anti-masses activities.

The statement read in part, “You are hereby enjoined to mobilise immediately for a serious picketing of TCN headquarters and stations nationwide over the directive by the TCN Board that all PMs in acting capacity going to AGM must appear for promotion interview.

“This directive is in contravention of our conditions of service and career progression paths, and unilaterally done without the relevant stakeholders.

‘’This action takes effect from Tuesday, August 16, 2022 and total withdrawal of services commences on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

“Ensure full compliance in all the stations nationwide.”

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from -.

Contact: [email protected]

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Dubai detains lady over Twitter posts, family protests

We will hold APC accountable, says Atiku

Stalemate as Southampton stop Arsenal’s winning streak

Plateau shuts schools over bandits’ attacks, parents lament

Lagos govt debunks traffic diversion at VGC, Lekki

Campaign appointment: Resign as minister, group urges Keyamo

UNIABUJA hospital debunks outbreak of Marburg virus

How I prevented electoral malpractice in A’Ibom –...

SERAP seeks voters registration extension, threatens suit

Forest fire reignites in southern France, evacuation continues

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.