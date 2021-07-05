Home Business Electricity from Renewable Energy Sources is Now Cheaper than Ever – Visual Capitalist
Business

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Datastream

When it comes to political donations in America, the Silent Generation (age 76+) and Baby Boomers (age 57-75) fork out the most cash.

Published

6 days ago

on

June 29, 2021

Political donations

The Briefing

  • When it comes to the biggest political spenders in the U.S., Baby Boomers rank #1
  • The Silent Generation is a close 2nd, followed by Gen X and Millennials respectively
  • Overall political spending in the U.S. has reached all-time highs, but small donor spending (people who give $200 or less) still accounts for a fraction of overall donations

Political Spending in America, By Generation

In politics, the candidate who spends the most money usually wins. Because of this, donations are an important part of political campaigns, and the people behind those donations wield an intangible level of power and influence.

As our team put together the inaugural Generational Power Index (GPI), which looks at power dynamics across generations in the U.S., we started wondering which generation spent the most on political campaigns and lobbying.

Here’s what we found out.

Old Money

Of top spenders in the U.S., the Silent Generation (age 76+) and Baby Boomers (age 57-75) both sit at the top of the ranking.

In 2020, 55% of the biggest campaign donations in the U.S. came from the Silent Generation, and meanwhile, more than 60% of the biggest lobbying expenditures came from organizations run by Baby Boomers.

Generation Share of U.S. Spend on Electoral Campaigns Share of U.S. Spend on Lobbying Overall U.S. Spend
Gen Z 0% 0% 0%
Millennials 5% 5% 5%
Gen X 10% 35% 18%
Baby Boomers 30% 60% 39%
Silent Generation 55% 0% 38%
Total 100% 100% 100%

*Note: Percentages are based on the top 20 spenders in each category, not overall spending.

Outliers

Of course, there were a few exceptions.

Facebook, run by Millennial Mark Zuckerburg, spent over $19 million on lobbying in 2020. The social media giant spent more than any other Big Tech monolith, with lobbying efforts focused on competition and consumer privacy issues.

When it comes to electoral spending, Millennial Dustin Moskovitz is the youngest person on the list, contributing over $50 million to the Democrats in 2020. Interestingly, he co-founded Facebook back in 2004, but he left in 2008 to start the project management platform, Asana.

Where does this data come from?

Source: Visual Capitalist’s 2021 Generational Power Index (GPI)


Notes: Check out the full report for more information around methodology

Datastream

The global online and sports betting industry is expanding rapidly due to loosening regulation and the growing digitization of the world.

Published

1 week ago

on

June 26, 2021

the growing online betting market

The Briefing

  • The global online gambling market is expected to reach $93 billion by 2023—a 40% jump from its value today
  • Sports betting has been a major growth driver, after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized it federally in 2018

The World of the Online Betting Industry

The world of online betting is undergoing tremendous change, setting it up to flourish in the years to come. The market is worth $67 billion today and estimated to reach about $93 billion by 2023—growing at roughly 11.5% per annum.

There are two trends that are bringing about this growth. First, more of our activities are taking place online, a trend that extends to betting as well.

Second, is loosening regulation. The U.S. Supreme Court uplifted the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in May of 2018 to legalize sports betting on a federal level. Since then, over two dozen (plus Nevada) have followed through, taking the state tally to 25.

The Most Popular Online Betting Activities

Online betting activity breaks up into a few unique categories. Casino is a big one, making up 32% of all online betting activity. It appears traditional casino games like blackjack carry the same thrill online. Bingo’s popularity is a lot more modest at 4.5%.

But the most popular activity by far is sports betting, which makes up over 40% of the total online betting market—and the $66 billion in value it encapsulates.

Online Betting Activity Type Share of Total
Sports Betting 40.3%
Casino 32.1%
Lottery 13.2%
Poker 6.1%
Bingo 4.5%
Other / Skill Gaming 3.5%

Betting On Betting

The numbers behind sports betting are truly staggering.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision, $57 billion in legal sports bets have been made, $4.1 billion in revenues have been generated, and $571 million has been collected in tax or jurisdiction revenues.

And these numbers reflect activity in some 20 states. The total count is expected to reach some 40 states in the years to come, brewing optimism towards the industry.

The surge in betting has trickled into the world of investing. The BETZ ETF, one of only two betting ETFs, has over doubled the performance of the S&P 500 since its inception.

It appears investors are now betting on betting.

Where does this data come from?

Source: Innovecs Gaming


Notes: Betting activity popularity is rounded off to the first decimal

