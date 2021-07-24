Electric Locomotives 2021: Global Market Analysis, Trends & Growth Opportunities to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Yahoo Finance

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “World – Electric Locomotives – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights. Update: COVID-19 Impact” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global electric locomotive market. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports).

The forecast exhibits the market prospects through 2025. Worldwide, the report contains statistical data for 200 countries and includes detailed profiles of the 50 largest consuming countries.

Data Coverage

Global market volume and value

Per Capita consumption

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

Global production, split by region and country

Global trade (exports and imports)

Export and import prices

Market trends, drivers and restraints

Key market players and their profiles

Reasons to buy this report:

Take advantage of the latest data

Find deeper insights into current market developments

Discover vital success factors affecting the market

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

Making Data-Driven Decisions to Grow Your Business

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology and AI Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions for Your Business

1.4 Glossary and Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary

A Quick Overview of Market Performance

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

Understanding the Current State of the Market and Its Prospects

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Consumption by Country

3.3 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Most Promising Products

Finding New Products to Diversify Your Business

4.1 Top Products to Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products

4.3 Most Consumed Product

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product for Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

Choosing the Best Countries to Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

5.1 Top Countries to Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

Choosing the Best Countries to Boost Your Exports

6.1 Top Overseas Markets for Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Global Production

The Latest Trends and Insights into the Industry

7.1 Production Volume and Value

7.2 Production by Country

8. Global Imports

The Largest Importers on the Market and How They Succeed

8.1 Imports from 2007-2019

8.2 Imports by Country

8.3 Import Prices by Country

9. Global Exports

The Largest Exporters on the Market and How They Succeed

9.1 Exports from 2007-2019

9.2 Exports by Country

9.3 Export Prices by Country

10. Profiles of Major Producers

The Largest Producers on the Market and Their Profiles

11. Country Profiles

The Largest Markets and Their Profiles

USA

China

Japan

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Brazil

Italy

Russian Federation

India

Canada

Australia

Republic of Korea

Spain

Mexico

Indonesia

Netherlands

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Switzerland

Sweden

Nigeria

Poland

Belgium

Argentina

Norway

Austria

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

Colombia

Denmark

South Africa

Malaysia

Israel

Singapore

Egypt

Philippines

Finland

Chile

Ireland

Pakistan

Greece

Portugal

Kazakhstan

Algeria

Czech Republic

Qatar

Peru

Romania

Vietnam

+ the largest producing countries

List of Tables

Table 1: Key Findings in 2019

Table 2: Market Volume, in Physical Terms, 2007-2019

Table 3: Market Value, 2007-2019

Table 4: Per Capita Consumption, by Country, 2015-2019

Table 5: Production, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Table 6: Imports, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Table 7: Imports, in Value Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Table 8: Import Prices, by Country of Destination, 2007-2019

Table 9: Exports, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Table 10: Exports, in Value Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Table 11: Export Prices, by Country of Origin, 2007-2019

List of Figures

Figure 1: Market Volume, in Physical Terms, 2007-2019

Figure 2: Market Value, 2007-2019

Figure 3: Consumption, by Country, 2019

Figure 4: Market Forecast to 2025

Figure 5: Products: Market Size and Growth, by Type

Figure 6: Products: Average Per Capita Consumption, by Type

Figure 7: Products: Exports and Growth, by Type

Figure 8: Products: Export Prices and Growth, by Type

Figure 9: Production Volume and Growth

Figure 10: Exports and Growth

Figure 11: Export Prices and Growth

Figure 12: Market Size and Growth

Figure 13: Per Capita Consumption

Figure 14: Imports and Growth

Figure 15: Import Prices

Figure 16: Production, in Physical Terms, 2007-2019

Figure 17: Production, in Value Terms, 2007-2019

Figure 18: Production, by Country, 2019

Figure 19: Production, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Figure 20: Imports, in Physical Terms, 2007-2019

Figure 21: Imports, in Value Terms, 2007-2019

Figure 22: Imports, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2019

Figure 23: Imports, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Figure 24: Imports, in Value Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Figure 25: Import Prices, by Country, 2007-2019

Figure 26: Exports, in Physical Terms, 2007-2019

Figure 27: Exports, in Value Terms, 2007-2019

Figure 28: Exports, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2019

Figure 29: Exports, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Figure 30: Exports, in Value Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Figure 31: Export Prices, 2007-2019

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xg468m

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005320/en/

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900