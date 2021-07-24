Home Business Electric Locomotives 2021: Global Market Analysis, Trends & Growth Opportunities to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Yahoo Finance
DUBLIN, July 23, 2021–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “World – Electric Locomotives – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights. Update: COVID-19 Impact” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global electric locomotive market. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports).

The forecast exhibits the market prospects through 2025. Worldwide, the report contains statistical data for 200 countries and includes detailed profiles of the 50 largest consuming countries.

Data Coverage

  • Global market volume and value

  • Per Capita consumption

  • Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

  • Global production, split by region and country

  • Global trade (exports and imports)

  • Export and import prices

  • Market trends, drivers and restraints

  • Key market players and their profiles

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

Making Data-Driven Decisions to Grow Your Business

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology and AI Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions for Your Business

1.4 Glossary and Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary

A Quick Overview of Market Performance

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

Understanding the Current State of the Market and Its Prospects

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Consumption by Country

3.3 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Most Promising Products

Finding New Products to Diversify Your Business

4.1 Top Products to Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products

4.3 Most Consumed Product

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product for Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

Choosing the Best Countries to Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

5.1 Top Countries to Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

Choosing the Best Countries to Boost Your Exports

6.1 Top Overseas Markets for Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Global Production

The Latest Trends and Insights into the Industry

7.1 Production Volume and Value

7.2 Production by Country

8. Global Imports

The Largest Importers on the Market and How They Succeed

8.1 Imports from 2007-2019

8.2 Imports by Country

8.3 Import Prices by Country

9. Global Exports

The Largest Exporters on the Market and How They Succeed

9.1 Exports from 2007-2019

9.2 Exports by Country

9.3 Export Prices by Country

10. Profiles of Major Producers

The Largest Producers on the Market and Their Profiles

11. Country Profiles

The Largest Markets and Their Profiles

  • USA

  • China

  • Japan

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Brazil

  • Italy

  • Russian Federation

  • India

  • Canada

  • Australia

  • Republic of Korea

  • Spain

  • Mexico

  • Indonesia

  • Netherlands

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Switzerland

  • Sweden

  • Nigeria

  • Poland

  • Belgium

  • Argentina

  • Norway

  • Austria

  • Thailand

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Colombia

  • Denmark

  • South Africa

  • Malaysia

  • Israel

  • Singapore

  • Egypt

  • Philippines

  • Finland

  • Chile

  • Ireland

  • Pakistan

  • Greece

  • Portugal

  • Kazakhstan

  • Algeria

  • Czech Republic

  • Qatar

  • Peru

  • Romania

  • Vietnam

  • + the largest producing countries

List of Tables

Table 1: Key Findings in 2019

Table 2: Market Volume, in Physical Terms, 2007-2019

Table 3: Market Value, 2007-2019

Table 4: Per Capita Consumption, by Country, 2015-2019

Table 5: Production, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Table 6: Imports, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Table 7: Imports, in Value Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Table 8: Import Prices, by Country of Destination, 2007-2019

Table 9: Exports, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Table 10: Exports, in Value Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Table 11: Export Prices, by Country of Origin, 2007-2019

List of Figures

Figure 1: Market Volume, in Physical Terms, 2007-2019

Figure 2: Market Value, 2007-2019

Figure 3: Consumption, by Country, 2019

Figure 4: Market Forecast to 2025

Figure 5: Products: Market Size and Growth, by Type

Figure 6: Products: Average Per Capita Consumption, by Type

Figure 7: Products: Exports and Growth, by Type

Figure 8: Products: Export Prices and Growth, by Type

Figure 9: Production Volume and Growth

Figure 10: Exports and Growth

Figure 11: Export Prices and Growth

Figure 12: Market Size and Growth

Figure 13: Per Capita Consumption

Figure 14: Imports and Growth

Figure 15: Import Prices

Figure 16: Production, in Physical Terms, 2007-2019

Figure 17: Production, in Value Terms, 2007-2019

Figure 18: Production, by Country, 2019

Figure 19: Production, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Figure 20: Imports, in Physical Terms, 2007-2019

Figure 21: Imports, in Value Terms, 2007-2019

Figure 22: Imports, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2019

Figure 23: Imports, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Figure 24: Imports, in Value Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Figure 25: Import Prices, by Country, 2007-2019

Figure 26: Exports, in Physical Terms, 2007-2019

Figure 27: Exports, in Value Terms, 2007-2019

Figure 28: Exports, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2019

Figure 29: Exports, in Physical Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Figure 30: Exports, in Value Terms, by Country, 2007-2019

Figure 31: Export Prices, 2007-2019

