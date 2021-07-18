electoral-reform:-ncc-makes-more-clarifications-on-electronic-transmission-of-results

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, on Friday, told members of the House of Representatives that less than 50% of the country enjoys 3G Internet coverage for which electronic transmission of results could rely on.

The Commission said this when its team appeared before the House of Representatives to answer questions on the suitability of the use of electronic devices for the transmission of election results in the country as part of the ongoing discussion in the House as being provided in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Recall that the House had, on Thursday, invited the NCC to brief it on the nation’s network coverage before continuing the debate on the contentious provision of electronic transmission of results during elections.

The Commission was represented before the House members by the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, NCC, Engr. Ubale Maska and the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Mr. Adeleke Adewolu.

Maska who spoke on behalf of the team told the House that, “less than 50% of the country enjoys 3G Internet coverage for which electronic transmission of results could rely on.”

He said that as of 2018 when the Commission carried out a survey of 109,000 polling units of the country’s 119,000 polling units were covered.

He said the surveyed polling unit areas were covered mostly by the 3G and 2G networks, which represents about 50.3% of the entire country.

He said about 49.7% of the national spread did not have internet coverage, which will be required for real-time electronic transmission of electoral results.

Asked if 2G technology could be used for electronic transmission of results, Engr. Maska said though he wished the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was around to answer, however, only 3G could transmit results effectively.

