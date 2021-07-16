electoral-bill:-huriwa-hints-on-nationwide-protest,-says-senators-shameless

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA has threatened to mobilize Nigerians for nationwide protests over the “decision by the National Assembly to make the mode of transmission of the election subject to National Communications Commission and the National Assembly’s approval because it contradicts section 78 of the Constitution” which bothers on the registration of voters and the conduct of elections.

bioreports recalls that the senators on Thursday denied the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the power to transmit results of elections electronically over alleged unavailability of cell-phone network in some polling units.

Rather, the lawmakers empowered the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Assembly to determine the use of electronic transmission in an election.

Similarly, members of the House of Representatives engaged in a physical fight on Thursday while deliberation on the development as some lawmakers stood against the move.

Reacting, HURIWA in a statement on Friday by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, said the National Assembly members are so “shameless to even admit publicly that telecommunication services lack net/*work coverages in some constituencies of Nigeria even after two decades of the advent of the GSM Services.

“This is a show of shame which goes to show that for over two decades the National Assembly failed to make the NCC AND Ministry of Communication to be accountable and transparent even with the humongous revenues that the nation ought to have made from licensing of multiple telecom providers since over two decades.

“What happens to the billions released for upgrade of telecom infrastructures over the last two decades?”

“We think there is a game plan by the President retired military General Mohammadu Buhari and his political party the All Progressives Congress to self-perpetuate or to rig the 2023 election to supplant a political surrogate to the current president so as to cover his back to stop any kind of adversarial legal aid criminal investigations of their misrule.

The Rights group vowed to mobilize Nigerians for national protests if the “National Assembly fails to rescind their unconstitutional decision within 7 days”.