electoral-act:-electronic-transmission-divides-apc-reps

The electronic transmission of results has stalled the consideration of the electoral amendment bill.

The clause by clause consideration of the bill has been besieged by rancour and rowdiness, as the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who is the Chairman Committee of the Whole, was ruling against popular votes.

The ongoing saga is pitching members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against one another.

The minority leader, Toby Okekwukwu had moved for electronic transmission of results as an amendment to section 52 of the bill.

His amendment was seconded by an APC lawmaker, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the deputy majority leader.

Mr Wase openly opposed the amendment and when he put the question on the amendment, the voices in support of the amendment was louder than those against it.

But Mr Wase ruled in favour of nays, despite overwhelming “ayes”

The House had a rowdy session over the ruling by Wase.

To calm the lawmakers, the Speaker, who was on the floor asked that all amendments be considered, he was however countered by the Majority Leader, alhassan Dogwa, who said any issue decided cannot be revisited.

An APC member, James Faleke from Lagos State also moved an amendment for manual and electronic voting to be allowed. The amendment was seconded by another APC member, Wale Raji from Lagos State.

When the amendment was put to vote, the “ayes” had it, but Wase again ruled that the “nays” had it.

This caused another rowdy session, following over 30 minutes of stalemate. Te Committee reverted back to plenary.

At plenary, Mr Gbajabiamila moved for the adjournment of the House till tomorrow for the continuation of the process.