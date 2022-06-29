Home WORLD NEWS Election for Vice President to be held on August 6
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Election for Vice President to be held on August 6

by News
2 views
election-for-vice-president-to-be-held-on-august-6

NEW DELHI: The election for the office of Vice President will be held on August 6. The term of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10.

The Election Commission held a meeting on Wednesday and finalised the schedule of Vice President’s election.

The Vice President is elected by the members of the

Electoral College

consisting of the members of both Houses of

Parliament

in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.

Electoral College comprises of a total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament. Since, all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, the value of vote of each Member of Parliament would be same.

“All related Covid-19 safeguards and protocols will be enforced in all the steps of the electoral process and, on the day of polling and counting,” the EC said in a statement.

“Counting of votes will be held in New Delhi under the supervision of the Returning Officer. On completion of counting, Return of Election (in Form 7 appended to the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974) will be signed and issued by the Returning Officer,” it added.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Mexican journalist shot, marks 12th reporter murdered this...

What are the consequences for Sri Lanka of...

US, Iran indirect talks on 2015 nuclear pact...

Disinformation reigns in Philippines as Marcos Jr takes...

R Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison...

Paris 2015 attacks: Lone surviving attacker gets life,...

Israeli PM Bennett says he will not run...

US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step...

More than 140 Ukrainians released in biggest prisoner...

Texas migrant deaths: Families anxious amid efforts to...

Leave a Reply