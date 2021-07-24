Elected officials lead backlash to renewed mask mandate in St. Louis, St. Louis County – STLtoday.com











St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (left) and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page (Post-Dispatch file photos)



ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Political opposition to a new mask mandate in St. Louis and St. Louis County appears to be building, with several state and local elected officials vowing to stop the public health orders set to go into effect on Monday.

The new orders — a response to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and pleas from area hospital officials — will require most people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear masks in indoor spaces and on public transportation. People in the city and county also will be urged, but not required, to wear masks outdoors, especially in group settings.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin, and St. Louis County Councilmen Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, and Mark Harder, R-7th District, are among officials politicians voicing opposition to the new orders.

Fitch said he wants County Executive Sam Page’s administration to explain the reasoning for the proposed mandate, and he said he is prepared to ask the council to rescind the public health order.

“The Council can act as soon as Tuesday to terminate the County Executive’s new health mandate,” Fitch said on Twitter on Friday. “He still has not communicated to us his reasons for the mandate, as required in the new statute.”

Harder also signaled support on Saturday for council action.