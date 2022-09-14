Elderly Woman Who Melted Hearts For Dancing Beautifully In Viral Video Becomes A Millionaire

An elderly woman who was free-spirited notwithstanding being in pitiful condition has been rewarded financially.The street-begging mother gained notoriety after agreeing to dance for content producer Brytiwindu when he approached her.

Thanks to those who saw her in the popular video and decided to donate money to help the mother, she has now become wealthy.

After receiving N1.3 million from Brytiwindu, who had returned to inform her of how Nigerians had opted to donate financial support, she was brought to tears.

A whopping N317,000 was raised in the opening tranche. The amount now stands at 1.3 million Naira thanks to a further N1 million donation from another concerned party.

Brytiwundu said: “On behalf of the beneficiary… I will like to thank you all, especially @tystringz for your great generosity! Myself and team greatly appreciate your donations and promises were made and fulfilled. Your support helps to further our mission for the MAMA. Your support is invaluable to us, thank you again and again. God bless you all . @tystringz God bless you for the money you donated (N1m).”

amakacalifornia777 wrote; Ooh have being looking forward to see ur post.. again.. May Almighty God bless you richly. Any acct where one can be sending support for you plzz 😢😢😢.. Ooh this is touchy, ❤️❤️❤️❤️

itisugochukwu commented; Bright, God will take you places. You will forever be amazed at what God’s going do in your life 😍😍

evelynusman2 had this to say: God i shed tears watching this, may God continue to bless each and everyone that partake on this 🙏🏽 🙌

