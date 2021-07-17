Home ENTERTAINMENT Elderly man in viral video who said Iyabo Ojo will suffer and die is reportedly dead
Elderly man in viral video who said Iyabo Ojo will suffer and die is reportedly dead

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Posted by Opeyemi Soyoye on July 17, 2021

Elderly man in viral video who threatened that actress, Iyabo Ojo will “suffer and die” for her involvement in the Baba Ijesha’s rape saga, is reportedly dead.

Recall that the man in a video that served rounds on the internet weeks ago accused the thespian of wagging a personal war against her colleague, Baba Ijesha because he didn’t settle her well. He also went on to send the actress death threats.

In the video, the man can be heard saying;

“Because Baba Ijesha did not settle them well, they want to tarnish his name, they cannot tarnish his name.. God will surely tarnish Iyabo Ojo”.

However, according to media personality Seun Oloketuyi the elderly man is now dead.

Taking to his Instagram page to break the news, Seun Oloketuyi wrote, “Herbalist who Predicted that @iyaboojofespris will die has passed on today”.

