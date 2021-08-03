elder-statesman-yakasai-identifies-major-reason-why-efcc-invited-saraki

Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has expressed concern over the recent invitation extended to Bukola Saraki by the EFCC

According to Yakasai, EFCC’s move against the former Nigerian Senate president may not be unconnected to the 2023 general elections

Saraki was recently invited by the EFCC for questioning and was interrogated over allegations of corruption and money laundering

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kano state – One of the major critics of President Buhari’s government, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has shared his thoughts concerning Bukola Saraki’s recent interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Punch reports that the elder statesman on Monday, August 2, in Kano said the invitation of Nigeria’s former Senate president was politically motivated.

Alhaji Tanko Yakkasai has expressed worry over Bukola Saraki’s recent interrogation.

Photo credit: Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Source: Facebook

Recall that the spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, said Saraki was invited for questioning over allegations of corruption and money laundering on Saturday, July 31, in Abuja.

Yakasai in reaction to the invitation explained that the questioning was an attempt to discourage Saraki from vying for the presidency ahead of the next presidential election in 2023, ThisDay added.

Saraki is blocking us from probing him – EFCC tells court

Earlier, the ex-governor of Kwara state was accused of hindering the process by the EFCC to probe him.

The anti-graft agency made this known on Wednesday, July 14, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The counsel to the EFCC, Chile Okoronkwo, told Justice Anwuli Chikere when the fundamental rights enforcement suits filed by Saraki were mentioned in the court.

Why EFCC grilled me – Saraki opens up

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s former Senate president has opened up on his interrogation by the EFCC. Saraki in a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his media aide, confirmed that he was at the commission’s headquarters.

However, he denied being arrested, saying he went there out of his own volition. He said he visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission may want to raise with him.

The statement added that after making necessary clarifications at the commission’s office, Saraki returned home.

Source: Legit Newspaper