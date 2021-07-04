Elder Scrolls Fan Recreates Skyrim Map in Real Life | Game Rant – GameRant

A dedicated Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim fan shows off their impressive recreation of the game’s map sketched over the course of two weeks.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, despite its age, continues to inspire Elder Scrolls fans and players to this day. From numerous playthroughs to full-blown impressive cosplays, Skyrim has captured a large part of the video game community’s heart. In one of the latest displays of this passion, u/garethjones2312 posted their impressive recreation of the Skyrim map on a wooden board.

Skyrim was released back in 2011 but has maintained its popularity throughout the years and has been released on numerous consoles. The game, as its name implies, takes place in the province of Skyrim in the Empire on the continent of Tamriel and follows The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion.

U/garethjones2312 showed off this map recreation on the Skyrim subreddit. The map design was sketched on top of a wooden board and it includes all the major areas players are familiar with from open world action adventure game. Riften, Whiterun, and the Sea of Ghosts are each sketched carefully on the board with knots dotting the entire region. This tribute to Skyrim carefully shows all the areas, mountain ranges, and extreme terrain players have come to know and love in the game. Though it is not noted in the post, it seems likely that they used a mix of sketching materials to complete this work.

What truly shows in this creation is the scale of Skyrim as well as the major affection the community continues to have for the decade-old game. The guidelines the creator used to match this wooden board to the original map indicates that this was a slow but careful process. U/garethjones2312 details that this sketch took them over two weeks to finish. Anyone who looks at it carefully will no doubt believe it.

Aside from sales and reviews, tributes such as this go a long way towards proving a game’s success. If a title is able to inspire its players to recreate and flex their creativity, then the developers have successfully reached their community. Maps such as the one U/garethjones2312 has created are a perfect signal that Skyrim‘s community is still as passionate as the day the game came out.

But this success puts the developer in an interesting position. The sheer success of Skyrim has meant that its developer has been hesitant moving on to another title. The balance between a game being successful enough to warrant a sequel and so successful that developer’s want to continue its run is tricky. Either way though this tribute and recreation is an impressive effort that deserves praise from the community.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is available to play now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

