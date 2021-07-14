July 14, 2021 | 3:38pm

Elaine Welteroth purportedly consoled Sharon Osbourne after the explosive “The Talk” episode that led Osbourne to quit over racism allegations, newly leaked audio shows.

In the recording, which the Daily Mail published Wednesday, Welteroth can be heard telling a sobbing Osbourne that she knows the “Osbournes” alum is “not racist” following a March 10 on-air spat with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

“Sharon, I’m just so sorry that that went the way that it went,” Welteroth says on a hot mic in Osbourne’s dressing room.

Welteroth, 34, is heard explaining that she knew Osbourne, 68, was going to address her friend Piers Morgan’s criticism of Meghan Markle on the CBS show but didn’t realize it was going to go south.

“Whatever you say, you just look guilty, and now everybody’s going to have that little seed of doubt,” Osbourne says in the clip. “‘Oh, you know she’s a bit racist.’”

“It’s so f–ked up,” Welteroth responds. “It’s so f–ked up.”

Welteroth then goes on to explain that Underwood, 57, “loves and respects” Osbourne despite their heated TV exchange.

“I just want you to know, Sharon, Sheryl loves you and respects you so much and had your back behind the scenes,” Welteroth insists. “She was not trying to attack you. I also understand when you had a night long of trolls f–king attacking you online, you feel like you have to defend yourself.”

Osbourne exited “The Talk” in March. CBS

Welteroth continues to console Osbourne in the unearthed audio and reassures her that “no one” would ever think she was racist.

“I know you’re upset. It was terrible. I just hope you know when that once this blows over that you know that Sheryl is your friend. She really is your friend,” she says. “She doesn’t think you’re racist. I don’t think you’re racist. No one who knows you would ever say that or think that.”

Osbourne then asks why Underwood couldn’t definitively express that on the show.

“Why couldn’t she say … ‘I know you’re not racist,’” Osbourne wonders. “Not ‘I don’t think you are.’ There’s a huge difference.”

Elsewhere in the clip, the former “America’s Got Talent” judge suggests that CBS had “set me up,” saying, “They don’t care that I will now have to go around and [have] people think I’m racist. They don’t give a s–t. They just want ratings. That’s all.”

Welteroth seems to agree with Osbourne, calling the scenario “inhumane.”

Osbourne exited “The Talk” at the end of March with a payout of up to $10 million after allegations of racist behavior. Her departure came two weeks after she got into the argument with Underwood over Osbourne’s defense of Morgan, who was forced off his own show in England for attacking Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Reps for “The Talk,” Osbourne and Welteroth didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.