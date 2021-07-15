elago launches new Apple TV remote case with support for AirTag – iMore

Source: Elago

elago, a popular maker of all kinds of Apple accessories, has launched a new case that takes the Siri Remote from the new Apple TV and Apple’s new AirTag tracker and mashes them together.

The new R5 Locater Case not only protects your new Siri Remote from drops, it also adds some bulk to the remote in order to make it easier to find. All Apple TV remotes are quite slim, so putting it in the case will ensure it doesn’t slip into the couch.

The case also features a spot to store an AirTag. Apple’s new Apple TV remote curiously does not have tracking built into it so the addition of this feature will ensure that, even if you do lose your remote, you can use your AirTag to find it.