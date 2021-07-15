Elago debuts new Siri Remote case with AirTag holder – AppleInsider

Elago’s new protective Siri Remote case features a dedicated spot to place an optional AirTag.

Crafted from silicone, Elago’s Siri Remote R5 Case is designed to protect your Siri Remote from drops and drops, as well as scratches and dings.

A wide cutout on the front gives you access to all the buttons, and a bottom cutaway allows you to plug in a Lightning cable for convenient charging. It also includes an optional wrist lanyard.

The case also features an optional back that provides a slot where you can slip an AirTag, which helps to prevent losing your remote in the couch cushions. Of course, you’ll need to provide your own AirTag, which will run you $25 if you purchase it directly from Apple.

The Elago Siri Remote R5 case is currently available only in black and costs $14.95.

