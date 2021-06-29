Home POLITICS El-Rufai’s wife emerges Northern Governors Wives’ chairperson
El-Rufai's wife emerges Northern Governors Wives' chairperson

Hadiza, wife of Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has emerged Chairperson of the Northern Governors Wives’ Forum (NGWF).

The new executive members were elected on Monday in Abuja, NAN reports.

Hadiza, unanimously elected for a two-year tenure, takes over from Amina Bello, wife of Niger Governor Abubakar Bello.

Olufolake Abdulrazaq (Kwara) was elected the Vice-Chairperson, while Anna Ishaku (Taraba) was elected Secretary.

Mariya Tambuwal (Sokoto) is the Welfare Officer, Asma’u Yahaya (Gombe) emerged Treasurer and Regina Lalong (Plateau) was elected Public Relations Officer.

Hadiza demanded that women be given adequate opportunities to contribute to nation-building.

The forum leader called for pressure on federal and state legislature to allocate “a certain percentage of seats for women”.

“This is because we cannot compete equally with the men. We all know this has a lot to do with financial strength and women are not strong financially”, she said.

