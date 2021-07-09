El-Rufai governing Kaduna with lies, propaganda – CAN

The Kaduna State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said the inability of the state government to be sincere in dealing with the citizens has aggravated the security challenges in the state.

Speaking at an organised prayer session for God’s intervention to release the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High school, Damishi, Kaduna on Friday, Rev. Hayab said, “You can not govern the people by dividing them but by uniting them. By dividing them, you are exploiting them and by doing so, the enemies will think you are on their side and they will go after the people.

“Instead of the governor to confront the enemies, he chooses to confront the people and the enemies think the governor is on their side that is why they (enemies) are having a field day in the state.”

He noted that in Kaduna State, the governor has been governing the people with lies, stressing, “the people of Kaduna state cannot be guaranteed security because the government keep on telling lies. Nobody can lie in the reality of life.”

He enjoined the governor and his team to come out and tell the people the truth in order to pursue the common enemy for the unity, peace and overall development of the state.

The state chairman of CAN noted that the governor has been Governing the state with propaganda, adding that he said what he cannot do.

He called on Church members and the entire citizens to work as a team in order to fight the common enemy that is working against the progress of the people in the state.

The President, Nigeria Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr Adolani Israel Akanji said governor Nasir El-Rufai has assured him that he would do all he could to ensure the safe return of all the kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist High school, Damishi, Kaduna.

He expressed belief that God would answer his children who had prayed for the safe return of the children and enjoined all Christians and Nigerians to continue to work for the safety of the country.