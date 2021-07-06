ekiti-state:-tinubu’s-loyalists-allege-exclusion-from-apc-meeting

Some loyalists of Bola Tinubu has claimed that they have been excluded from the All Progressives Congress meeting in Ekiti state

There are some running battles between the APC in the state and some loyalists of the former Lagos governor

Meanwhile, the APC state caretaker chairman, Paul Omotoso, said the meeting was to review the state of the party in Ekiti

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are loyal to the former governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have alleged that they were not invited to the recently held stakeholders meeting of the party.

The Ekiti state chapter of the ruling APC had its stakeholders meeting on Friday, July 2, bioreports Newspaper reports.

Some Tinubu loyalists claimed they were not invited to stakeholders meeting in Ekiti. Photo: Gbenga Omotoso

But Tinubu’s loyalists in the state expressed resentment over how they were allegedly ostracised from attending the stakeholders’ meeting.

Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, a loyalist of the former governor said:

“I was not invited. I don’t know anything about the meeting. I didn’t get invitation from anyone.”

Why the meeting was convened

Meanwhile, the APC state caretaker chairman, Paul Omotoso, said the stakeholders’ meeting was called, among others, to review the state of APC in Ekiti state, Bioreports News Newspaper added.

He said:

“Only fully registered and financial up to date members of the party shall have the right to vote and be voted for into any of the elective positions. Congresses shall be conducted in compliance with APC affirmative action policy.”

Oba Saliu Adetunji blesses Tinubu’s candidacy

Meanwhile, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has pledged to support Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to emerge as president.

The monarch stated that Tinubu has qualities that would enable him to serve as a good president.

Johnny Benjamin, the director-general of Tinubu bioreports, in a statement on Saturday, June 26, said the Olubadan vowed to do everything within his power to support Tinubu’s candidacy for the 2023 presidential poll.

