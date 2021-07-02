Home News Africa Ekiti prophet sentenced to life imprisonment for death of woman who came to his church to seek solution to her barrenness
Ekiti prophet sentenced to life imprisonment for death of woman who came to his church to seek solution to her barrenness

Clergyman, prophet Olakanye Oni, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the death of woman who came to his church to seek help over her inability to conceive after seven years of marriage.

Oni of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Palace of Mercy, Olokuta, Ado-Ekiti, was charged for the murder of one Mrs Gbadamosi Omowale, by the Ekiti State High Court on Thursday, July 1.

According to the prosecution team, the convicted cleric committed the crime in March 2017 when, “he invited the deceased from Lagos to Ado Ekiti on the pretence that he has a solution to her barrenness.

“On getting to his Church at Palace of Mercy, Mathew Street, Odo Ado Area, Ado Ekiti, the convict hypnotised the victim and lured her into his room. He thereafter spread a white cloth on her and raped her.





“The convict used a white handkerchief to clean the victim’s private part and inserted a substance believed to be potash into her vagina. He also collected a sum of Fifty Two Thousand Naira from the victim.





“The victim’s private part got decayed as a result of the substance inserted into it by the convict and this resulted in the victim’s eventual death.”

The prosecution counsel invited six witnesses to prove the case while the defense counsel invited one person as witness.

In his judgement, Justice Abiodun Adesodun held that the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the cleric to life imprisonment.

