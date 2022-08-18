ekiti-prophet-allegedly-rapes-13-year-old-girl-in-her-mother’s-house,-threatens-to-make-her-run-mad-if-she-tells-anyone

A 45-year-old prophet, Adeleye Akingbaso, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and threatening to make her run mad if she reports him to anyone.

In a Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital, Prophet Akingbaso was accused of defiling the minor in her mother’s house on the 25th of July, 2022.

The minor was said to have raised alarm after the clergy attempted to rape her for the second time.

In her statement to the Police, the victim said:

“The Prophet is my mother’s friend, he used to sleep in our house. On that day, my mummy left for night duty, but the Prophet slept in our house. In the midnight, he woke me and said I had bed wet, I said no.”

“He gave me shea butter and salt to rub my private part, I did as he directed. When I woke the second day, I saw him beside me and discovered that I have been raped. He warned me not to tell anybody, because I will run mad

“He came back the third day, he said, he wanted to renew what he gave me earlier by having sex with me. I ran out of the house and informed our neighbours. They called my mother and narrated what happened to her. He was arrested and handed over to the Police”

In the court sitting, Magistrate Olu Bamidele while giving his ruling on the case, said the prophet should be remanded in prison.

“The defendant is ordered to be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti pending issuance of legal advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions”. he said.

The case has been adjourned to 29th September, 2022.