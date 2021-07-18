Ekiti PDP Slams Senators Over Electoral Bill – LEADERSHIP NEWS

The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized All Progressives Congress (APC) members representing the state in the senate for voting against electronic transmission of election results at the senate last Thursday.

The party while expressing serious disappointment at the development described the senators’ action as an act of betrayal of the spirit of democracy and self-dignity that Ekiti people are known for.

The PDP in a statement signed by the Ekiti State publicity secretary, Raphael Adeyanju in Ado Ekiti said it was unbelievable that Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who started his political career as a student union activist and human rights defender, brazenly supported the abridgment of the democratic choice of Nigerians.

“It is shocking that both Senators Bamidele and Olubunmi Adetumbi who come from Ekiti State, a land of honour, honesty, integrity and self dignity, participated in that disgraceful act. These are men who had always pretended to be democrats and members of the progressive family,” the statement said.

Adeyanju commended Senator Abiodun Olujinmi, the only PDP Senator representing Ekiti State in the National Assembly, describing her alignment with other PDP senators as true representation of Ekiti values and aspirations.

“One wonders how Bamidele and Adetumbi will feel when they come back to Ekiti State to give account of their stewardship. How are they going to face the people in their constituencies and explain that they sold their conscience and betray the trust of the electorates?

“It will be on record that when the history of the nation is told, the future generations will hear about the roles played by each of the three Ekiti senators,” he said.

The PDP spokesman alleged that all the APC senators that voted against the electronic transmission of the election results were merely acting on the script written by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in order to foist their unpopular party on the electorate.