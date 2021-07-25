ekiti-pdp-mocks-fayemi-for-commissioning-cemetery

The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has derided the State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, for celebrating the inauguration of cemetery as his only achievement after almost four years in office, claiming that the governor wants to provide enough burial space for the victims of his bad policies.

The Ekiti State PDP Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju in a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Friday, said that the government wants to profit from the high mortality rate occasioned by insecurity and bad economic policy of the APC controlled administration, both at the state and the national level.

“We are not surprised that governor Fayemi has decided to make provision of cemetery his major priority since his administration is not interested in building good hospitals to promote sound health for Ekiti. This is a government that takes joy in taking food from the table of Ekiti people and watch them starve to death. ”

The PDP spokesman while describing the APC government as harbinger of sorrows and death, recalled that workers in the services of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti had met their untimely death because they were wrongly sacked by the administration.

He added that some teachers employed by the last PDP administration were also unjustly sacked while the subsequent recruitment exercise carried out by the APC government defied all sense of transparency and decency.

“Many innocent job applicants that bought their employment forms and passed through rigorous examinations were not given employment letters even after passing the interview. Many of these could not survive the shock of the double standard of the APC.”

The opposition party described the ruling APC government as a party built on deceit, alleging that the party defrauded the electorates with empty promises that were not kept.

“We remember that this government re-launched its welfare program for the aged with great noise that brought nothing out. The school feeding program that was launched by the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo is another fraudulent program of this administration.

Adeyanju, however, said that the APC government has taught the electorates a bitter lesson never to sell their votes when next the party comes with blood money to buy votes.

“This time around, the people will not trade off their mandates and no amount of intimidation and violence will work for the APC. Ekiti people know that the APC is a party that doesn’t believe in a free and fair election,” he said.

