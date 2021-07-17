Abiodun Nejo, Ado Ekiti Published 17 July 2021

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State said on Friday lambasted the two senators of the All Progressives Congress for voting against electronic transmission of election results in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

PDP State Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, said APC could never win a free and fair election in Nigeria in view of its alleged failure in every facet of life, hence opposed to transparent polls.

Adeyanyu, in a statement in Ado Ekiti titled, ‘Ekiti PDP Condemns APC senators over electronic voting’, said history would judge APC for allegedly thwarting effort to have a transparent election process.

“No amount of force or intimidation can defeat the people’s determination to fight suppression and oppression. The forces that defeated the military tyranny will also defeat the present evil,” Adeyanju said.

The PDP spokesperson said, “The APC administration has totally destroyed the economy of this nation and also failed woefully to secure the lives and properties of the citizens. How are they going to campaign and solicit for people’s votes?”

He expressed disappointment in the two APC members representing Ekiti State in the Senate, Senators Opeyemi Bamidele and Olubunmi Adetumbi, for voting against electronic transmission of election results at the Senate on Thursday, describing it as a betrayal of the spirit of democracy’.

Adeyanju, however, lauded the Ekiti PDP senator, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, describing her as the true representation of Ekiti values and aspirations, saying, “It will be on record that when the history of the nation is told, the future generation will hear about the roles played by each of the three Ekiti senators and praise Olujimi for saving Ekiti reputation”.

He said, “One wonders how Bamidele and Adetumbi will feel when they come back to Ekiti State to give account of their stewardship. How are they going to face the people in their constituency and explain that they sold their conscience and betray the trust of the electorate?”