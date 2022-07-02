ekiti:-oni-accuses-inec-of-delaying-release-of-results-to-server-to-favour-apc

The Segun Oni Campaign Organisation (SOCO) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of deliberately delaying the upload of results of the Saturday, June 18 Ekiti State governorship election on its server.

SOCO claimed the delay was in order to perfect the falsified figures of results awarded to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebamiji, as the winner.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the campaign organisation, Mr Jackson Adebayo, stated this in a statement made available to the journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

Adebayo said INEC summary of local government results on Form EC8C and summary of Ekiti State election results on form EC8D are yet to be uploaded on the server, thereby making compilation of materials by the legal team and filing of petition by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Asiwaju Segun Oni to challenge the victory of the APC candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebamiji at the election petition tribunal pretty difficult.

The SOCO’s Spokesman, who said so far INEC has uploaded summary of units results on Form EC8A and Ward results on FORM EC8B, wondered why the INEC should be afraid to upload the results if not for the reasons of wanting to perfect the falsified figures it has used to rig for the APC perfectly before uploading the results to its server.

Adebayo said this should be investigated because the INEC has no excuse for withholding upload of the results two weeks after the election.