Ekiti 2022: APC needs unity to defeat PDP – Ojudu – The Nation Newspaper

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters Babafemi Ojudu has said the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State must be united to defeat the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the June 18 governorship poll.

Ojudu, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, called on leaders and their loyalists to close ranks and work harmoniously for the interest of the party.

He underscored the urgent need for unity of purpose among the APC leaders, stressing only tenacity of togetherness can secure victory for the party.

The presidential aide, who decried the increasing level of disunity in the chapter, advocated stronger sense of commitment to APC with a larger goal of strengthening the party to fulfill its mandate.

He noted regardless of differences among leaders, the interest of the party should be priority as the APC prepares for the forthcoming congresses and the governorship election.

Ojudu called for strengthening of the party’s internal democracy to avoid any further division, urging the leadership of APC in the state to give members a level playing ground to pursue their ambitions without any intimidation or harassment.

He added transparency, fairness and equity should be the cardinal objectives of the party as the congresses as well as governorship poll beckon, saying the time had come for clannish groupings to be discarded.

“Whatever may be our differences we must come together to ensure that the baton is never again passed to a PDP person in Ekiti.

”Ekiti yearns for development. Poverty and ignorance in my home state are alarming. Enough of that. Unity of purpose will help us fast track the process of getting out of the morass we find ourselves.

”To achieve that therefore we need fairness, we need equity. Enough of clannish groupings such as Tokan Tokan- the self- serving ones who say they are closest to the heart of the Governor even though we know what they say behind him.

” Let us open up the space for every member of our party. Let everyone who has ambition canvass their position and let us provide the free atmosphere for people to make their choice.

” Let us allow for equal opportunity. Let us embrace hope- let us preach unity, faith, peace and progress,” he added.