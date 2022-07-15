Home NEWS Ejuke reveals plans for new club, Hertha Berlin
Nigeria winger, Chidera Ejuke has revealed his plans for Bundesliga club, Hertha Berlin.

Ejuke linked up with the capital club on a one-year loan deal from Russian Premier League outfit, CSKA Moscow this week.

Much is expected from the player, who is well known for his dribbling skills.

“I’m happy to be here and I’m excited! I spoke to my agents and we researched the club once we knew they were interested,” Ejuke told the club’s official website.

“Once I had more information and a clear plan, I quickly knew I wanted to come here – and I have.

“I can’t wait to meet the lads and the staff. I know that last season didn’t go to plan, but we’re all here together now to start a new campaign – and I want to have some great moments with the team.”

