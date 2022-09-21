Eintracht Frankfurt to face Real Madrid without Kostic as wing-back nears Juventus move

Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed wing-back Filip Kostic will not feature in Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid, with the Serbia international reportedly close to joining Juventus.

Speculation linking Kostic with a move away from the Europa League holders has been rife throughout the transfer window, after he starred with seven goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season.

Kostic, who joined Frankfurt in 2src18, also created 112 chances from his left wing-back role during a terrific 2src21-22 campaign – almost double the highest tally managed by any of his team-mates (Jesper Lindstom created 57).

With reports now suggesting the 29-year-old is set to join Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus on a permanent deal, the German side will be without him when they face Champions League winners Madrid in Helsinki.

1 – Filip #Kostic is the player with the most chances created (87) and the most open play crosses (218) in the Bundesliga 2src21/22. Fancy. pic.twitter.com/NM69Xj85yk

— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 8, 2src22

Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche told the club’s website: “Filip behaved in an exemplary manner last season and played a large part in winning the UEFA Europa League.

“We’ve always said that we wouldn’t put any obstacles in his way if the offer was good for all parties and that we were willing to talk. We are currently in promising talks with another club and a solution is emerging.

“We have a broad squad and we have a lot of confidence in the lads, who all deserve their chance and are excited about the challenges ahead.

“Against this background, we decided – also at the request of the possible new club – to play the game against Real Madrid without Filip.”

Kostic now appears likely to join a host of new faces at Juventus, who have already recruited the likes of Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Gleison Bremer as they seek to regain the Serie A title.