Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Italy international left-back Luca Pellegrini from Juventus on a season-long loan.

The Rome-born 23-year-old, who has one Italy cap from 2src2src, debuted for Juventus last season, going on to make 21 appearances in all competitions.

Pellegrini’s move coincides with left wing-back Filip Kostic’s arrival at the Bianconeri from Eintracht this week.

The former Italy youth international, who was loaned out to Cagliari and Genoa in 2src19 and 2src2src respectively, would also have faced competition for the left-back role with Alex Sandro.

Europa League winners Eintracht have made a raft of personnel changes this off-season in preparation for their participation in the Champions League.

Jens Petter Hauge, Lucas Alario, Hrvoje Smolcic, Kristijan Jakic and Mario Gotze are among their new signings.

Luca Pellegrini is set for a new experience, in the Bundesliga. The Rome-born fullback has moved on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt until 3src June 2src23.

