Eight ‘New’ iOS 4 Features We’re Still Using 11 Years Later – iDrop News

It’s hard to believe, but iOS 4 is already 11 years old. It’s also crazy to think that 11 years have passed, and Apple’s still one of the top tech companies in the world. Now, we’re a few months away from iOS 15 being released to the public, but iOS 15 wouldn’t be what it is today without software updates like iOS 4.

iOS 4, in many ways, paved the way for what iOS (and the iPhone) is in 2021. This was the first time Apple ditched the iPhone OS name, changing it officially to iOS.

The iPhone 4 came out the same year as iOS 4, which was an exciting time for rumors and leaks about the future iPhones, which started to rise on the web. In case you don’t remember, the iPhone 4 was first leaked by an Apple employee who forgot the unreleased smartphone in a bar in Redwood City. And since the whole world already knew about the iPhone 4’s new design after his mistake, Steve Jobs famously had no other choice but to start the presentation by saying, “Stop me if you’ve already seen this.”

Many things made iOS 4 unique, but there are some “new” features that this software update brought to the table we still love and use today.

If you really want to relive the good ol’ iOS 4 days, there’s still a way for you to run iOS 4 on your iPhone with an app, otherwise continue reading to browse eight ‘new’ iOS 4 features we’re still using 11 years later.