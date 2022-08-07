eight-more-arrested-for-attacking-youth-in-karjat-over-nupur-sharma-post

NASHIK: The

Karjat

police arrested eight more people on Sunday in connection with the attack on a 23-year-old man named Pratik, alias

Sunny Pawar

, on the night of August 4 in Karjat, Ahmednagar, allegedly over a post he shared regarding BJP’s suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments.

One juvenile was detained as well. All of them are residents of Karjat. They will be produced before the court on Monday. The Karjat police said 14 suspects have been held in the case so far.

On Saturday, the police had arrested five men and detained a juvenile involved in the attack. The five were remanded in police custody till August 10. Pawar was allegedly attacked with swords and other sharp weapons by a group of about 15 people.

Amit Mane, the complainant in the case who was with Pawar at the time of the incident, alleged the assailants kept referring to Pawar’s post on social media regarding Sharma’s comments.

