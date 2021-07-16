Home NEWS Eid-Kabir: Gov. Badaru directs payment of July salary
Eid-Kabir: Gov. Badaru directs payment of July salary

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has directed for the payment of July Salary before Eid-Kabir Sallah celebration.

The Governor gave the directive today before departing to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

He directed the ministry of finance to ensure all the state civil servants and pensioners receive their salary before the 20th of July,2021.

Governor Badaru, however, called on Muslims to use the Edil- Kabir and the blessed ten days of Zul Hajj to pray for peace, tranquillity and economic growth of the country.

bioreports has therefore interviewed Some workers and confirmed to have received their salary already.

They commended the governor for his commitments in ensuring the civil servants welfare and payments of salaries as and when due.

