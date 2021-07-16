By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Friday deliberated on the commencement of the physical registration of voters as well as the scheduled appointments by online registrants and announced a new date for the exercise.

INEC had on July 13 met with Resident Electoral Commissioners and noted that the commencement of physical registration of voters scheduled for Monday 19th July 2021 might be affected by public holidays.

The exercise will now commence on 26th July.

Part of the statement reads; “Also facing the prospect of interruption of their registration schedules are some of the online registrants who have scheduled their appointments for the completion of their registrations on dates likely to clash with the same public holidays. The Commission promised thereafter to meet on Thursday 15th July 2021 to review the situation and provide clarity on the matter. This is what it has done.

“With the declaration of Tuesday 20th and Wednesday 21st, July 2021, as public holidays by the Federal Government, the date scheduled for the commencement of physical registration have to be adjusted.

“Consequently, the physical registration of voters will now commence on Monday 26th July 2021. Online registrants that have scheduled appointments from 19th July 2021 to 23rd July 2021 will have their appointments rescheduled.

“It is important to emphasise that this Continuous Voter Registration will take place over a period of one year. The Commission assures all Nigerians that no citizen eligible to register as a voter will be left behind”.

bioreports News Nigeria