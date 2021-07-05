EID explodes, kills minor, injures two others in Kaduna – The Nation Newspaper

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Two items suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Saturday evening exploded at Shagari Close in Badarawa, Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna metropolis, killing a child.

The explosives concealed in three bottles of a popular children milk drink also left two other children injured with one of them in critical condition, The Nation learnt.

Confirming the development on Sunday evening, Kaduna Police Command identified the three children as: Abubakar Aminu, Abubakar Abdullahi and Abdullahi Abubakar.

It said they picked the items on the ground not suspecting they were IEDs.

Kaduna Police spokesperson, ASP Muhammed Jalige, in a statement, explained: “On the 3rd July, 2021 at about 1615hrs there was an explosion at Shagari Close Badarawa Kaduna as result of a suspected Improvised Explosive Device concealed in three (3) bottles of popular children’s Juice (Viju Milk).

“Three children picked up the bottles on ground which unknown to them they contained explosive substance, used them as football, as a result the two bottles exploded injuring three children namely; Abubakar Aminu, Abubakar Abdullahi and Abdullahi Abubakar all males.

“The victims were however rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for treatment where unfortunately Abubakar Aminu died owing to injuries he sustained from the explosion.

“Abubakar Abdullahi was treated and discharged while Abdullahi Abubakar is still receiving treatment.

“In the meantime, normalcy has been restored, the scene of the incident is under investigation. The Command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) is carrying out a holistic forensic analysis of the device as effort is on high gear to unveil and possibly apprehend the perpetrators of the act.”