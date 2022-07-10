Home NEWS Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for restoration of peace – Dogara tells Nigerians
Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for restoration of peace – Dogara tells Nigerians

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Barrister Yakubu Dogara has called on Nigerians to pray to God for divine intervention in order to restore peace in the country.

Dogara, who stated this while wishing all Muslim faithfuls across the country a happy Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, also called for a sober reflection on the present situation of the country for a possible solution.

According to a statement from his media directorate, through Turaki Hassan, the former Speaker stated that as Muslims in the country mark the Eid-el-Kabir, they should remember those who are suffering and pray for the restoration of peace and economic prosperity in Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that with divine intervention by God, things will turn around positively in the country.

On the ongoing electoral process towards the 2023 general elections, the former Speaker called for issue-based politicking by politicians in order not to further heat up the polity.

He called on Nigerians who have attained voting age but are yet to get their PVCs to quickly do so taking advantage of the ongoing continuous voters registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The former Speaker urged Nigerians to continue to have faith in President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government, because according to him, the administration had done so well in improving the living standard on Nigerians and will do so until it completes the tenure.

