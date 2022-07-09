Eid-El- Kabir: Pray against incessant insecurity, high cost of living – NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has lamented the worsening security situation and high cost of living in the country, calling on the Muslim faithful to pray as they join others across the globe to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

In a Sallah message to workers and the Muslim community in the country, NLC decried that Nigerians have been forced to bear the dividends of bad governance and policies against the wishes of the citizens.

Ayuba Wabba, the NLC President explained that one of the immediate consequences of the situation is the complete erosion of the value of the National minimum wage at N30,000 (less than $50 dollars a month for an average family of four).

The message said it is unfortunate that most of those given responsibilities have not done enough to alleviate the suffering of the masses or improve the quality of their lives.

He said it was not surprising that Nigerians continue to record socio-economic hardships and sufferings on a scale never before seen or experienced.

NLC stated that the security challenges ranging from abductions, kidnappings, banditry, secessionist agitation, violent conflicts leading to mass killings and displacements and audacious attacks on military and paramilitary institutions as was recorded in Kuje Prison only a few days ago have become new normal in an increasingly fragile environment.

A statement by NLC read, “Our situation has been compounded by unbridled corruption and greed, degraded infrastructure, massive devaluation of the Naira, absence of love, unity, sacrifice and common purpose as well as upheaval/volatilities in the international commodity/energy market exacerbated by the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict.

”As a result of this, Nigerian workers and people have been pushed to the cliff with skyrocketing energy/food/transportation costs that most can ill-afford.

In spite of these mind-numbing challenges, the message noted that the Nigerian workers continue to create wealth and value, pointing out that the generality of Nigerians with no other country they can call their own, continue to hope against hope as it is in recognition of this that Nigerians salute their courage, productivity, resilience, sacrifice and abiding faith in their country.

NLC observed that the occasion of Eid-el Kabir offers Nigerians an opportunity to engage in frank conversations on the need to muster the requisite political will to make the right decisions, make more reasonable sacrifices, re-enact God’s love for Nigerians, and obey His commands unconditionally.

The NLC used the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir to remind the government to fulfil its promises of the recovery of the national refineries as the only sustainable pathway to end the perennial energy crises in the country; bring to an end through meaningful discussions the protracted ASUU strike and others and encouraged government to invest in green renewable energy.

On security, NLC reminded the government that the primary duty of any government is the security of the lives and property of its citizens, saying that the battle to secure lives and property starts with ensuring the welfare of the people through the provision of decent jobs, effective public infrastructure and transparent-cum inclusive social protection schemes for the vulnerable and the poorest of the poor in Nigeria.

The message also called for effective utilization of defence budgets and proper oversight of the same by the National Assembly.

It said the increasing fragility of the country’s security architecture was evidenced by the recent attack on Kuje Prisons which went on unchallenged for hours questioning the collective resolve to confront the challenge of security and the seriousness of the government on security.

On this Eid-el-Kabir, NLC encouraged Nigerian workers not to despair, adding that it was Kwame Nkrumah that advised workers not to agonize but to organize as they work and watch for a New Nigeria and wished all the Muslim sisters and brothers a memorable and rewarding Eid-el-Kabir.