By Evelyn Usman

The Police in Lagos raided black spots in the Oshodi area of Lagos, arresting 103 hoodlums with dangerous weapons.

Also arrested was a suspected robber who operated a one-man squad, using a toy gun to attack POS operators in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The hoodlums were alleged to be responsible for a series of attacks on motorists trapped in traffic, both in the daytime and at night, at Oshodi Oke and Oshodi under bridge.

The raid followed the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, to the Tactical Commanders and Commanders in -charge of the Rapid Response Squad and Taskforce, to go after hoodlums and miscreants who might want to create security threats and attack unsuspecting Lagosians during and after the Eid-El-Kabir celebration in Lagos.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed both arrests, explained that “on the strength of the directive, the Commander Taskforce and his team embarked on the raid of Oshodi area of Lagos State and arrested the suspects.

“They recovered drugs and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and dangerous weapons.

“Due to some complaints received and isolated cases of robbery in traffic and harassment at Oshodi area, the CP ordered the Commander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and Commander Taskforce, CSP Sola Jejeloye, to consistently raid Oshodi area and other identified areas that are vulnerable to attacks”.

“Also, police operatives attached to Sagamu Road Division Ikorodu arrested one John Okibe, 36, at Aleje area of Ikorudu for threatening and attempting to rob a POS operator. The suspect, who was arrested with a toy gun, has confessed to the crime.

“The CP has therefore ordered that the hoodlums be charged to court accordingly as the command plans more raids of such black spots in the state.

“He also charged other tactical Commanders to go after hoodlums and miscreants in the state in order to rid the state of crimes and criminality”.

