eid-el-kabir:-osun-speaker-owoeye,-calls-for-prayers-ahead-of-elections

The Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye has called on Osun people and Nigerians to intensify prayers for the peace and stability of Nigeria, ahead of Osun 2022 and the 2023 general elections.

Owoeye in a Sallah message issued on Friday in Osogbo by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Alabi stressed the need for intensive prayers.

The Speaker, while congratulating Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, said Nigerians should strive to create an atmosphere of peace and sustained harmonious co-existence.

Owoeye enjoined Muslims and people of other faith in the state to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, which is the symbol of the Eid-el- Kabir celebration, saying the import of this festive period remains our collective ability to live in peace.

He said, “We must continue to strive and pray for peace in Osun, Nigeria and the world. Only peace can guarantee meaningful development.

“People of Osun and Nigerians should desist from all acts capable of breaching the peace of the state and country, as the State and country gears up toward elections in 2022 and 2023.

“Nigeria is a country of unity in diversity; and our dear Osun holds a pride of place as land of the Virtuous where all religions continue to live in peace and harmony with each other.

“We must ensure that we eschew all form of violence before, during, and after the elections, Osun people and Nigerians should vote for candidate of their choice without intimidation”,

The Speaker while assuring that the House under his leadership would always work for the betterment of the people’s interest, called for more citizens’ collaborations with governments with a view to enabling it deliver as expected.