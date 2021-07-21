eid-el-kabir:-osun-monarch,-olowu-of-kuta-wants-muslims-to-remain-steadfast

The Olowu of Kuta Kingdom and the Chairman of Supreme Council of Owu Obas, His Royal Majesty Hameed Adekunle Makama, has urged Muslim faithful to uphold their obedience to Allah in the Spirit of forgiveness for one another.

The Olowu in a statement to commemorate Eid-el-kabir charged Muslims to expand their spiritual benefits of the occasion by promoting peaceful co-existence with each other and people of other faiths and shun violence and religious conflicts in whatever form.

The Monarch admonished the faithful to imbibe the Spirit of sacrifice which Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ismael exemplified.

He added that adherent’s of Islam should imbibe the lessons of commitment, dedication and obedience to higher authority as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to the will of God which Eid-el-kabir commemorates.

Olowu said, “Political leaders and followers, religious and adherent’s: all must come together to forge a harmonious relationship for the love of their country. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) established it that the love of one’s country is a very essential part of faith.

According to him “I want to use this occasion to charge Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the course of serving their creator, country and humanity as a whole.

“The celebration of this year’s Sallah must draw us closer to God than ever before as well as avoiding negative tendencies that has further compounded our fragile security and economic conditions.

“People must put an end to violence, killing, kidnapping and mindless bloodletting and embrace peace. Islam is a religion of peace and we should all avoid violent extremist ideas.

“I felicitate and extend my sincere greetings to Muslim Ummah’s in Osun and the country as a whole, may Allah continue to uphold our state and nation”, the monarch stressed.