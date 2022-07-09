eid-el-kabir:-oluwo-preaches-acceptance-of-god’s-dictates

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has charged Nigerians to acknowledge God and act according to his dictates.

This is as he charged the electorate to shun violence in whatever form and avoid being used by political gladiators for their own selfish desires.

Giving this charge in an Eid-el-Kabir message signed by Alli Ibraheem, his Chief Press Secretary, on Saturday, Oba Akanbi also urged Nigerians to spread love, embrace each other, and coordinate for a common goal.

Part of the statement read, “I celebrate with Nigerians mostly the Muslims. Witnessing this year’s Eid IL Kabir is a rare grace and opportunity. We shall celebrate many more on earth.

“I charge Nigerians to be patriotic in their actions and reactions towards our great country. Nigeria is a product of what we give to it.

“We should equally acknowledge God and act according to His dictates. Prophet Ibraheem did it and today, his action is celebrated throughout the world. He turned a desert to glory all people are jostling to visit.

“Let’s spread love, embrace each other and coordinate for a common goal. A better nation is possible if we are resolved to defend the interest of our country.

“Shun violence in whatever form. Don’t be used by political gladiators. You have your own future.”