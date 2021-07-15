eid-el-kabir:-nec-calls-for-strict-adherence-to-covid-19-guidelines-during-sallah

The National Executive Council, NEC, has called for strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines during the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

NEC made the call after receiving a regular state performance report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Eid-el-Kabir festival is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

However, NEC noted that the COVID-19 is increasing with the discovery of the new Delta variant in Nigeria.

This disclosure was made at NEC’s 118th meeting held virtually and was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with State governors, ministers, the Central Bank Governor, and other senior government officials in attendance.

A statement by Laolu Akande, spokesman of the Vice President reads: “Ahead of next week’s Sallah festivities, the National Economic Council is urging for strict adherence to the COVID-19 response guidelines across the country, after receiving a regular state performance report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The Coronavirus positivity rate has gone up in the country just as 3 cases of the Delta variant have now been detected.”

NEC also received the state performance report on COVID-19 from the Director-General of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu.

Ihekweazu stated that the Delta variant is a new variant identified in 103 countries and is 60 percent more transmissible than the highly infectious Alpha variant which was previously identified.

“The Director-General said despite the low number of cases in the country, the positivity rate has gone up and Lagos State has a larger burden of 70%-80% cases in the country, having recorded an increase in the number of cases in the last 10 weeks.

“The NCDC, therefore, urged the Council to ensure the sustenance of effective COVID-19 response nationwide, while improving public health awareness, adherence to public health, and social measures. The agency also called for the re-activation and sustained functioning of isolation centres as proactive preparatory measures towards tackling a possible third wave,” the statement added.