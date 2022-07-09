eid-el-kabir:-governor-el-rufai-calls-for-faith,-goodwill

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday, felicitated the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

This was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Communication, Muyiwa Adeleke.

He said as citizens confront challenges and difficulties, they are invited to emulate sacrifice and faith in their lives daily.

The statement also congratulated state pilgrims for the opportunity to undertake the Hajj for the first time since 2019.

According to him, It is my great honour and privilege to salute the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir, the festival of sacrifice is a celebration of Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) absolute faith in the Almighty Allah, a tradition that the noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) continued with, which is being observed annually by Muslims worldwide as an act of worship.

He said in these difficult times, let us be buoyed by faith and retain the hope that together we can make things better.

He urged all to embrace the lesson of sacrifice and uphold peace and goodwill towards all.