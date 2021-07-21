Home News Africa Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari Gives N1million, Cows, Rice To NYSC Members In Daura
Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari Gives N1million, Cows, Rice To NYSC Members In Daura

President Muhammad Buhari, has donated N1million, two cows and 20 bags of rice to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This was revealed through the NYSC’s spokesperson in Katsina, Mr. Alex Obemeata, who said President’s gift was given to them when they visited him in Daura to celebrate Eid-El-Kabir.

According to him, “It was another joyous Sallah day for the corps members serving in Daura, the country home of Mr. President, as he was at home for the 2021 Sallah celebration.

“Usually, when Mr. President is at home for Sallah celebration, corps members go to his house to welcome him and wish him ‘Happy Sallah’.

“In like manner, on July 20, 2021, the corps members in Daura were at the President’s house for the Sallah wishes, and it was a celebration of the century.

“They were given two cows, 20 bags of rice and N1million”, he stated.

He said that the President commended the NYSC members and urged them to be good ambassadors of their country and committed towards the development of Nigeria.

