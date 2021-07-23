Home News Africa Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari Backs To Abuja From Daura
President Muhammadu Buhari is on his way to Abuja after spending eight days in his country home, Daura Katsina State, to celebrate this year Eid-el-Kabir.

It was gathered that before his departure at about 4:00 pm on Friday, the president received the guard of honour from troops of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force operating under the 17 brigade and 213 Forward Operating Base respectively.

It was learnt that State Governor, Aminu Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Tasiu Maigari and other top government functionaries including well-meaning citizens in the state amidst tight security personnel were on the ground at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport to bid farewell to the president.

Earlier in the week, the President commissioned a number of projects completed by both the federal and state governments, including the commissioning of Organic Integrated Farm Estate established by the National Land Development Authority (NALDA) located in the outskirts of Daura.

The farm has the capacity to generate over ₦1.7 billion in the first year.

During his stay in Daura, the President also joined Muslim faithful to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state also paid a visit to the President and he gifted them two cows, 20 bags of rice and ₦1million to mark the celebrations.

