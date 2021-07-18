eid-el-kabir:-be-security-conscious,-police-warn-jigawa-residents

The Nigeria Police Force has warned the general public to be conscious and report any suspicious movement to the nearest police station or other security agencies for immediate action.

Police Commissioner in Jigawa State, CP Usman Sule Gomna made the warning in a press statement issued to bioreports in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

The warning comes days before the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to be held on Tuesday 20th July, 2021.

Gomna said conventional, mobile policemen and other tactical teams will be deployed at all Eid praying grounds, recreation centres, and other public places across the 27 LGAs in the state.

He said the command will collaborate with other security agencies and all critical stakeholders to ensure that the celebration is peaceful and hitch-free.

He assured that the Jigawa State Police Command will continue to perform its statutory responsibility of protection of lives and properties of citizens in the state before, during and after the celebration.

The command therefore called on parents/guardians to caution their wards against any act of public disturbance.

He said the command will not hesitate to clamp down on any miscreant who may want to use the period to foment trouble or cause any disruption of public peace.

The CP however extended his warm greetings to all Muslim faithful and other citizens in the state as they celebrate Eid el-Kabir.

