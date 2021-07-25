Egypt’s transport fares will not rise after gasoline price increase, assures minister – Egypt Independent

Egypt’s Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Sharawy assured Friday that fares for mass transit, microbuses and taxi cars will not be raised following the increase in gasoline prices from the Spontaneous Pricing Committee for Petroleum Products.

The pricing committee, concerned with following up and implementing automatic pricing for petroleum products on a quarterly basis, suggested after the end of its June meeting that the current prices in the local market be raised between July and September.

The selling price of gasoline products of all three types was adjusted as of Friday morning, becoming LE6.75 per liter for gasoline 80, eight LE per liter for gasoline 92, and nine LE per liter for gasoline 95.

And the selling price for diesel was also fixed at LE6.75 per lite and at LE3,900 per ton for the industrial sector.

Sharawy on Friday instructed governors to coordinate with the security directorates, traffic departments, and stations, to intensify joint campaigns on stations and squares and to deal with any violations of the previously established ride fare.

He also ordered the Operations Room and Crisis Management in the ministry to continuously follow up with the operation rooms in the governorates to stabilize the prices of the ride fares across the nation.

The Minister called on citizens to file complaint regarding any unauthorized increase in the ride fares on this Facebook page , hotline number 15330 and the ministry’s e-mail.