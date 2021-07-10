Home Business Egypt: Electricity Min. Probes Cooperation With Voltalia Company – AllAfrica.com
Business

Egypt: Electricity Min. Probes Cooperation With Voltalia Company – AllAfrica.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
egypt:-electricity-min-probes-cooperation-with-voltalia-company-–-allafrica.com

Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker said Egypt is rich in renewable energy resources especially when it comes to wind and solar energy, which it can use to generate about 90 gigawatts of electrical power.

Shaker made the remarks during his meeting with Country Manager of French renewable energy company Voltalia Karim Elazzawy to discuss means of fostering cooperation between Egypt’s electricity sector and the company, in addition to ways to boost its investments in Egypt, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy said in a statement Thursday 8/7/2021.

The minister hailed as “distinguished and fruitful” cooperation between the electricity sector and Voltalia, which he said has been underlined by the French company’s participation in the Benban Solar Park.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

American Airlines flight to Bangor diverted due to...

Foreign aid: Gates and others to partially cover...

Taste of Buffalo returns! – WGRZ-TV

Stricter rules and absent tourists put Portugal’s restaurants...

Kaseya was warned about security flaws years ahead...

Global Boom in House Prices Becomes a Dilemma...

Israel said likely to delay reopening borders to...

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DiDi Global...

Lifshitz Law Firm, PC Announces Investigation of CLDB,...

Megacap Tech Stocks Roar Back Into Vogue as...

Leave a Reply