Efya Drops A Prophetic Word In Latest Post

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Jane Awindor who is known in showbiz as Efya has dropped a prophetic word in her latest social media post.The beautiful musician made this post on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

“Today is a perfect day, the day of completion I will see miracle after miracle n wonders shall never cease 📮”

People are concerned about this video because they believe it promotes incorrect cultural values. The two are great with their voice and vocal power, and both have admirers and followers who look up to them thus, the video looked very disturbing to some of their fans.

In the video, Efya was seen making an entrance to the party when she decided to exchange pleasantries with S3fa by lip-kissing her.

The table between them makes it impossible for them to hug so they decided to share a kiss.

